Real Madrid are top of the La Liga table this international break, and that is, obviously, the exact kind of start that Xabi Alonso was hoping for. Expectations are always sky high at Madrid, and this season is no different. Up next is a trip to Real Sociedad, a week from tomorrow, and Xabi has a quintet of injury concerns for this clash: Andriy Lunin, Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga.

Let’s get you up to speed on all of them right now.

Andriy Lunin

The shot stopper has left the Ukrainian national team camp this FIFA window and returned to Madrid, due to pain in his lower back. The problems started for Lunin before he went out on international duty.

The English midfield maestro is making headlines this international window due to his vacation photos going viral. The snaps of Bellingham and girlfriend Ashlyn Castro on a superyacht are certainly making the rounds.

And he’s making good progress on recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. He’s still on track to come back by late October to early November.

Endrick

He’s been out since July with a hamstring injury, but could poised to return soon. Endrick might be in contention to feature against Sociedad.

The French left back continues to have problems with the thigh/hamstring part of his body. Not much is known about a specific timeline of return here.

Edouardo Camavinga

The French midfielder suffered a right ankle sprain in a training session early last month. His timeline for return is unknown.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories