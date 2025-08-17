Jude Bellingham took his first step towards recovery from shoulder surgery this weekend. On Friday, the 22-year-old midfield maestro was back on the training pitch.

Bellingham was spotted running outdoors on grass, just 30 days after going under the knife to correct what had been a nagging problem.

Of course, Bellingham will still remain unavailable for the season opener on Tuesday night. The English international’s return timeline remains late September at best, but more likely mid-to-late October.

Elsewhere Endrick (hamstring injury), Ferland Mendy (unspecified muscular problem) and Eduardo Camavinga (shin issue) all remain sidelined, with timelines for return that vary from later on this month to the middle, or late next month.

What we now for sure is that Xabi Alonso won’t be able to call upon any of them in the La Liga curtain raiser.

