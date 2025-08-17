Real Madrid (and Osasuna for that matter) will open the season much later than the rest of the teams in the Spanish top flight. The two sides will meet in the middle of next week, much later than the weekend, which is obviously now concluding.

The opening of a new season is always highly anticipated, it’s a culmination of the excitement that has built up all summer long.

Season Opener FYIs

Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Competition: La Liga

Kickoff: Tue. August 19, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 79% Draw 14% Osasuna 7%

And of course, the wait continues on a little bit longer for Madristas everywhere. For Osasuna supporters too, obviously! No doubt the Bernabeu will be rocking for this one on Tuesday night.

Let’s get to the lineup prediction

Real Madrid Starting Lineup Prediction vs Osasuna

Thibaut Courtois; Fran Garcia, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Ascencio, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Brahim Diaz, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

