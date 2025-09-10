There is some great news, on the fitness front, for Real Madrid. Both Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga were spotted participating in training yesterday. It does not mean that the duo will feature on Saturday at Real Sociedad, in fact they are both still sidelined, but it’s a very welcome development nonetheless.

Bellingham (recovering from shoulder surgery) and Camavinga (an ankle injury that has turned out to be worse than expected) have yet to play this season.

La Liga Fixture FYIs

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 13, 3:15pm, Reale Arena

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Full Injury Report

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 60%, Draw 22% Real Sociedad win 18%

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 9 pts, WWW Real Sociedad 16th, 2 pts, DDL

Real Madrid Team News

Their season debuts will come later on this month, or early next month. Elsewhere Endrick could be in contention to make the matchday squad now that we know for sure he’s not going out on loan this season. Now that he’s been handed the #9 shirt, we can confirm that he’ll be sticking around in 2025-26. He has of course been battling a hamstring injury though.

Meanwhile Andriy Lunin, who left Ukraine national team camp this FIFA window, is thought to be fine and should be available for selection. He’s been battling lower back problems.

