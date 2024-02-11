On Friday, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said his German center back Antonio Rudiger would undergo a late fitness test in order to see if he would potentially be available for the top-of-table clash at home versus Girona (And perhaps for the midweek continental clash at RB Leipzig too).

“Rudiger trained today for the first time and he felt good,” Ancelotti said to the assembled media at his weekly press conference.

UCL Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2, FYIs

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 13, 8pm, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: 45% Draw 26% RB Leipzig 29%

“Tomorrow we have time for another test. If he feels good, at his best, he’ll play, and if he doesn’t, we won’t risk it.”

Meanwhile Ancelotti said he would also shift defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni into his injury crisis backline, as a fallback option against Girona, in the absence of Rudiger, and that’s exactly what he did.

Rudiger missed the 4-0 win over Girona, and he’s expected to miss out against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Full-back Dani Carvajal shifted over to centre-back to help fill the void against Atletico Madrid and Girona.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at RB Leipzig

Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurielen Tchouameni; Jude Bellingham; Joselu, Vini

