A very unjust and extremely unfair result for Real Madrid yesterday, but they need to move on quickly, with RB Leipzig coming to town on Wednesday.

Yes, they were robbed, egregiously so, at Valencia yesterday but they’ll just have to get in touch with their inner Taylor Swift and tell themselves “Baby, I’m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake I shake it off, I shake it off (hoo-hoo-hoo).”

UCL Round of 16, Leg 2 of 2, FYIs

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig

Aggregate: Real Madrid leads 1-0

Kickoff: Mon. Mar. 6, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: Real Madrid 45% Extra Time 21% RB Leipzig 18%

Jude Bellingham was denied a game winning goal, at the death on Saturday, due to a critical call by the referee. It resulted in two points dropped (which will be critical in the La Liga race) and a red card for Bellingham.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti said his side won’t lose any sleep over it, and that is the proper attitude to take heading into midweek continental competition.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Nacho, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga; JJude Bellingham; Joselu, Vini

