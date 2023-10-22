Real Madrid at Braga Team News (UCL): Guler, Gomez, Horta

When will Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler finally make his Real Madrid debut? The teenage prodigy, who some have even said has more potential than Lionel Messi, is back in full training with Los Blancos, having recovered from knee and thigh injuries.

However, he was not named to the match day squad for the score draw with Sevilla yesterday, and we won’t see the name Arda Guler on the team sheet Tuesday night when Madrid visits Braga for a Champions League group stage clash.

Real Madrid at Braga FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 24, 8 pm, Estadio Municipal de Braga

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 3 of 6

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

UCL Form, Standings: Real Madrid WW, 1st 6 pts Braga WL, 3rd, 3 pts

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 65% Draw 19% Braga 16%

According to multiple reports, the club has a special training and conditioning program in place for him, and this situation leaves him a couple of weeks away from debuting. So we’ll probably see him, for the first time in a Madrid shirt, sometime in early to mid-November.

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

David Alaba is back fit, and he was in the first team yesterday. However, he was the goat (not to be confused with the G.O.A.T.) of the match as he provided an own goal for Sevilla.

This leaves Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, the long-term injury absentees, as the only other confirmed unavailable players for Real Madrid.

Shifting gears to Braga, Víctor Gómez and Ricardo Horta are both doubts

