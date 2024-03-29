The international break was definitely not kind to Real Madrid and their fitness situation. Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee back in August, had been making good progress on his recovery. While he was nearing a return, all that progress has gone by the wayside now.

He tore a meniscus in his right knee during training last week, and now the Belgian goalkeeper is out four to six weeks.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club FYIs

Kick: Sun. March 31, 8pm, Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Injury Report Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Athletic Club 4th, 56 pts, WWDLW Real Madrid 1st, 72 pts, WWDWD

Result Probability: Athletic Club 16% Draw 22% Real Madrid 62%

Real Madrid Team News

In other words, Courtois may just never play in the 2023-24 season. Or if he does, it’ll only be towards the very tail end.

There is better news regarding the other player who suffered an ACL tear back in August, Eder Militao. He’s in contention to make the squad here.

And to complete the damaged ACL triumvirate, David Alaba is of course, done for the season.

Moving on to other fitness issues, Eduardo Camavinga picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with France this month. He is unlikely to feature against Athletic Club.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos probably will be in the mix though, as he’s now recovered from the calf issue that has been bothering him.

Finally, striker supremo Vinicius Jr. is suspended for this one Other than that, no new issues to report.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories