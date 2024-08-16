Real Madrid Team News at Mallorca: Camavinga, Militao, Alaba

There is big news at Real Madrid this week, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is set for a spell on the sidelines, having suffered a knee ligament sprain in training, on the week of Los Blancos UEFA Super Cup triumph. According to most estimated timelines, he’ll be on the shelf for about six weeks.

The club have released a statement, and it provided some specific details.

Real Madrid at Mallorca FYIs

La Liga Season Kickoff

Sun. Aug. 18, 10:30pm, Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 66% Draw 21% Mallorca 13%

“Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga, he has been diagnosed with a sprained internal collateral ligament in his left knee,” the statement reads.

“His recovery will be monitored.”

Real Madrid Team News at Mallorca

While this is big injury news, with Camavinga, it is the only situation that has changed, coming out of the UEFA Super Cup triumph. Eder Militao is back to full fitness while David Alaba remains sidelined, and working on his rehabilitation.

So with that in mind, expect manager Carlo Ancelotti to keep the same starting lineup from Wednesday night’s win over Atalanta in Warsaw.

We’ll cover that, in the next post, shortly.

