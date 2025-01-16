Newcastle United hosts AFC Bournemouth in matchup of two surprisingly good sides. Newcastle is back in the top four, as they’ve won their last six Premier League matches and the past nine across all competitions. Are they title contenders? It’s not outside the realm of possibility.

Meanwhile 8th place AFC Bournemouth are undefeated (6W4D) in their last 10. Here they sit in eighth place, contending for the first UEFA competition berth in their history.

AFC Bournemouth at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. Jan. 18, 12:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle Win 59% Draw 22% AFC Bournemouth Win 19%

And the way that they’re playing, a Conference League, or maybe even a Europa League berth, could be in the cards for the Cherries.

That is an amazing accomplishment for a club that was just promoted to the Premier League in 2022-23.

This is just a phenomenal job being done here by Andoni Iraola. So who will keep the positive momentum going in the Saturday lunch time fixture?

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Lloyd Kelly, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

