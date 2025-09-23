Newcastle United Team News, Predicted XI vs Bradford City

It’s the third round of the EFL/League/Carabao Cup, the portion of the tournament where “the big boys” come in. And quite often they do so against League One opposition, which is…kind of a quasi-bye to the fourth round, in a sense. Bradford City is indeed a team from that third tier of the FA pyramid, and they will visit Newcastle United, a side that finished in the top five in the top flight last season. Let’s preview.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Newcastle United vs Bradford City

Kickoff: Wed. Sept 24, 7:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Team News vs Bradford City

No real changes here as Fabian Schar is still recovering from a concussion. He might be ready to go here, but manager Eddie Howe will likely not risk him.

Jacob Ramsey (ankle problem) and Yoane Wissa (knee injury) remain sidelined, otherwise there are no fitness concerns at this time. Scoring concerns, yes, absolutely since Alexander Isak left, but no more injury concerns.

So without further ado, let’s get to the predicted XI, which will see some squad rotation.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Bradford City

Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw; Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, William Osula

