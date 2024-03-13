When Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe fills out his team sheet on Saturday, against Manchester City in the FA Cup quarters, it will be pretty self-explanatory. Given the amount of injuries Toon has, and the positions where they have them, the lineup picks itself.

It has been close to two decades since Newcastle last reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Since then they have reached the quarters twice.

Newcastle United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 16, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Competition: FA Cup Round of 8

Man City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: a win here puts Newcastle back in the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2005-06.

Is the third time the charm? Well, you’ll have to get past the reigning treble winners, and you’ll have to do it with an injury-riddled squad in order to make it come to fruition.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Man City (FA Cup Quarterfinals)

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Emil Krafth; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Eliott Anderson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories