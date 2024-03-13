Newcastle Team News at Man City: Burn, Gordon, Barnes

As always, the Newcastle United injury situation is in flux. There are some new fitness concerns ahead of the clash at Man City, in the FA Cup Quarterfinals. Burn baby Burn, as Dan Burn suffered a lower back injury in the loss to Chelsea on Monday night.

“I think Burn is OK, but I don’t know that 100 per cent,” said manager Eddie Howe in postgame.

Newcastle United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 16, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Competition: FA Cup Round of 8

Fun Fact: Newcastle knocked Man City out of the League Cup earlier this season. The Magpies could become the first team to knock City out of both cup competitions in the same season since Tottenham in 1992-93.

Newcastle Team News

We’ll call Burn a doubt for this one. Elsewhere we have yet another setback for Anthony Gordon, who suffered a knee injury this week. The outlook is substantial, if not serious.

“Gordon looks like a knee problem and it doesn’t look too good at the moment; it is unclear,” Howe said a couple days ago.

“Hopefully, we can give him that in the next couple of days, and we can get him seen to.”

While they don’t know the details yet, it sounds pretty clear that he could be out for awhile.

Gordon will definitely miss the rest of this month.

Moving on, Harvey Barnes has a thigh injury that will sideline him until after the international break.

‘Harvey against Wolves when he came on just felt a hamstring tightness,” Howe said of the situation.

“We’ve scanned the area and don’t think it’s bad, but it’s enough to keep him out tonight and probably against Man City.”

Otherwise everything else remains the same- the same guys who were missing on Monday, will be missing again here.

