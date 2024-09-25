Newcastle United vs Manchester City Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United welcome in Manchester City on Saturday in a renewal of a series that has gotten much more competitive and exciting lately. The two sides battled to an exciting 3-3 draw in an early league fixture two seasons ago while the Geordies knocked the Cityzens out of the EFL Cup last season.

The Magpies also played Pep Guardiola’s men very tough last season in a 3-2 loss.

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 28, 12:30pm, St. James Park

PL Form, Standings: Man City 1st, 13 pts, WWWWD Newcastle 6th, 10 pts, WDWWL

Google Result Probability: Man City 60% Draw 21% Newcastle 19%

This could be another tightly contested, hard-scrabble affair when first meets sixth (okay, it should be a lot more exciting than that may sound) when the two sides meet again in the lunchtime fixture.

Manchester City

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Mateo Kovacic; Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Murphy; Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

