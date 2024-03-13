Manchester City are looking likelier and likelier to defend much, if not all, of their treble. One third of that is the FA Cup, where City could be back in the semifinals, should they achieve a home win over Newcastle United on Saturday. They only have two fitness concerns, Ederson and Jack Grealish, entering the weekend.

While both will be out until after the March international break, City is still strongly favored to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Newcastle United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 16, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Competition: FA Cup Round of 8

Man City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: A win here would make Man City the first club to reach the FA Cup semifinals in six straight seasons.

Man City Team News

Let’s start with Ederson, who we covered already in detail here and here. He’ll miss this clash, the internationals with Brazil and maybe even the huge crunch clash with Arsenal on March 31.

In regards to Grealish, his groin injury has flared up again, and he will be out for quite some time.

“‘He will not be fit for this weekend,” manager Pep Guardiola said back on March 1.

“When he will come back, I don’t know. I think he will not be fit [for the upcoming internationals]. He has had a setback; he has to recover well so we can use him as much as possible.”

