The holders of the FA Cup, Manchester City, will next defend their title on Saturday against Newcastle United in the quarterfinals. Pep Guardiola will no doubt go with a strong lineup here, as City hopes to make a statement here heading into the March international break.

They’ll take on a very walking wounded side who could really feel a whole lot better about their season, should they upset City here.

Newcastle United at Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 16, 5:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Competition: FA Cup Round of 8

Man City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: Man City have won 15 of their last 16 at home versus Newcastle, across all competitions, and the last nine overall.

As we often do, when there is a meeting between two of the following three clubs: Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea FC, we have to post this picture.

It is still funny, and almost never gets old.

Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United (FA Cup)

Stefan Ortega; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, John Stones; Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories