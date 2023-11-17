Newcastle Injury News: Isak, Almiron, Botman, Wilson, Barnes

Newcastle United will host Chelsea FC a week from tomorrow in a massive match that will unfortunately, see a lot of players miss out on both sides for a whole host of reasons. We covered the Chelsea side already, at this link. Now we take a look at the Geordies, where the list includes the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and more.

It’s a very long list, as it includes some suspensions too, so let’s dive right in.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov 25, 3pm, St. James Park

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea

Premier League Position: Newcastle 7th, 20 points Chelsea 10th, 16 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle LWDWD Chelsea DWLDW

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 39% Draw 26% Chelsea 35%

Newcastle Short Term Injury Absentees

Almiron could be in contention to feature against Chelsea, as he’s recovering now from an injury to his right thigh muscle. He’ll need to pass a late fitness test. Isak seems to have recovered from his groin injury, and could be in the mix next weekend. Alex is doing well and is working on his fitness levels,” said manager Eddie Howe.

“We are building up his load, and the plan is for him to return after the international break.”

Barnes (ankle) Wilson (thigh) and Botman (knee) are all on track to return some time early-to-mid December.

Newcastle Long-Term Injury Absentees

Dan Burn, Elliott Anderson (both lower back, with Anderson having a stress fracture) and Jacob Murphy are all on target for a return sometime in January. Meanwhile Matt Targett (thigh) Javier Manquillo (groin problem) and Matt Targett (thigh injury) are all out indefinitely, with no timeline set of return.

Newcastle Suspensions

Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club on the 25th. Bruno Guimaraes is suspended versus Chelsea while Sandro Tonali is suspended for the rest of the season.

