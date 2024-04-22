Newcastle United definitely need to watch out on Wednesday night, because Crystal Palace have to come to play spoilers here during the run in. The Eagles first gave Liverpool a big dent in their Premier League title hopes last weekend.

Then, just this past weekend, they humiliated West Ham United, producing a hammer blow to the East Londoners Europa League hopes.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Apr. 24, 2024, at 3pm Selhurst Park, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 39% Draw 26% Crystal Palace 35%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 6th, 50 pts, WWDWL Crystal Palace, 14th, 36 pts WWLLD

This south London club is coming to play, and although they may be mid-table, with nothing tangible left to play for…they are still out to ruin other teams’ plans.

Given that Newcastle are going to fight it out with Manchester United for the final UEL qualification slot, every point matters and they’ll have to bring it on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Martin Dubravka; Jacob Murphy, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

