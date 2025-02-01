It is now February, and Marcus Rashford is still a member of Manchester United. Luckily, the January transfer window remains open until Monday February 3rd, so there is still a little bit of time left to figure things out. We’ll cover the latest transfer talk in the next post, but the gist of it, as of now, is that Aston Villa could take Rashford on loan, provided they can close an 11th hour deal.

It appears that Rashford’s dream move to FC Barcelona just isn’t going to happen.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, February 2, 2pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Premier League Standing: Manchester United 12th, 29 pts Crystal Palace FC 13th, 27 pts

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 50% Draw 27% Crystal Palace 23%

Manchester United Team News

Nothing new here- Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans all remain sidelined due to injury. So with that all said, let’s just get to the lineup prediction. Here is what might be the best first team that Ruben Amorim can pick right now.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

