Man United Team News at Fulham: Yoro, Mazraoui, De Ligt

Before Ruben Amorim fills out his team sheet on Sunday, he’ll be sweating on the fitness of three players. It’s a trio of defenders who were signed this summer: Leny Yoro, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt. The good news is that this triad is only dealing with a knocks/minor issues.

Kickoff: Sunday, Jan. 26, 8pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

PL Standing, Form: Man United 13th, 26 pts, LLDWL Fulham 10th, 33 pts, WDDLW

Man United Team News

Manager Ruben Amorim gave an update on De Ligt earlier today: “Matthijs was a bruise from a touch,” and on Yoro: “Leny has a pain. He was a little bit tired; he is playing more at this moment, so we have to be really careful. We will see, I don’t know.”

Outside of this troika, the situation remains the same: Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans remain sidelined for the longer-term.

But the biggest thing going on with United right now is the final days of the January transfer window, and we’ll cover that in the next post, shortly.

