Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

When will Manchester United finally start ascending the table under new manager Ruben Amorim? When will the rebuilding project start to show any signs of progress? Hard to say! Wish we knew the answers to that. But winning at Fulham FC would be a great place to start.

After all, the Craven Cottagers are a side that’s higher up the table than United.

Manchester United at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, Jan. 26, 8pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

MUFC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Latest Transfer Talk

PL Standing, Form: Man United 13th, 26 pts, LLDWL Fulham FC 10th, 33 pts, WDDLW

Amad Diallo is obviously the most un-droppable (and yes, we’re aware that is not an actual word) player on United right now, so he’s obviously the first name we put in our prediction.

Alejandro Garnacho is being linked away this transfer window, with Chelsea being speculated on as a potential destination. However, he won’t move before this match kicks off, so we included him in the projection too.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Fulham

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez; Amad Diallo, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

