Paul Pogba Injury Requires Surgery, Another 3-4 Weeks Out

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had an injury plagued season to say the least. Foot and ankle issues kept him out from Sept. 30 until Dec. 22. It had been said, numerous times, during his nearly three month long absence that his return date was to be Dec. 7 for the Manchester Derby.
Having made substitute appearances against Watford on the 22nd and against Newcastle on Boxing Day, he didn’t make the trip to Burnley last weekend, as we were told it was a minor injury setback. The party line stated he’d be ready for the New Year’s Day clash against Arsenal. He was too hurt to be in the team, and now he’s been advised to undergo surgery to have his ankle problem fixed.
This would sideline him an additional three to four weeks, but at least we might see actual progress and a true consistent forward trajectory here.
“We’ve had scans and it’s nothing major, it’s something that has to be sorted and dealt within a timeframe and he’s been advised to do it as soon as possible, so he’ll be out for three or four weeks,” Solskjaer said after United suffered an awful, humiliating 2-0 loss at the Emirates.
“We’ve had consultants looking at him as well and club has been looking at it, the scans have been done by us. We’ve been without him all season, so the boys who’ve been playing have been fantastic.”
Given how this year has played out, in regards to all the moving time tables and United releasing information that was ultimately proven wrong, it’s hard to really trust that 3-4 week timeline. Let’s say, just for argument’s sake though, we can.
He’d definitely miss: the FA Cup tie on Saturday against Wolves, the Manchester Derby League Cup clash on Tuesday and league fixtures against Norwich, Liverpool and Burnley.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind