Burnley is sitting 14th in the table, but they’re still only five points above the drop zone. Losers of four of their last five (although that win was over a very impressive Leicester City side), the Clarets have a pretty bad defense, and it’s that failure to stop the opposition that could see Sean Dyche’s side in the danger zone.

However, they don’t have to contend with the Red Devils’ leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, tomorrow night at Old Trafford as he’s now sidelined for a couple months. So now it’s up to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and some heroes whom we might not expect to step up and fill the void. 

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

      Martial

Mata    Greenwood   James

        Matic       Fred

   Williams      Maguire     Lindelof     Wan-Bissaka

De Gea

Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs

January 22, 8:15 pm, Old Trafford

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Key stats/facts: this will be the 130th competitive fixture between the two clubs, with United claiming 62 victories in comparison to 44 for Burnley. It’s been very competitive, evenly-matched series.

TV: BT Sport 1

Form Guide: Burnley WLLLL   Manchester United LWLWW

Probabilities via Google: Burnley win 11%,  Draw 21%,  United win 68%

Prediction: United 2, Burnley 1

