Burnley is sitting 14th in the table, but they’re still only five points above the drop zone. Losers of four of their last five (although that win was over a very impressive Leicester City side), the Clarets have a pretty bad defense, and it’s that failure to stop the opposition that could see Sean Dyche’s side in the danger zone.
However, they don’t have to contend with the Red Devils’ leading scorer, Marcus Rashford, tomorrow night at Old Trafford as he’s now sidelined for a couple months. So now it’s up to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, and some heroes whom we might not expect to step up and fill the void.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC
Martial
Mata Greenwood James
Matic Fred
Williams Maguire Lindelof Wan-Bissaka
De Gea
Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs
January 22, 8:15 pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Key stats/facts: this will be the 130th competitive fixture between the two clubs, with United claiming 62 victories in comparison to 44 for Burnley. It’s been very competitive, evenly-matched series.
TV: BT Sport 1
Form Guide: Burnley WLLLL Manchester United LWLWW
Probabilities via Google: Burnley win 11%, Draw 21%, United win 68%
Prediction: United 2, Burnley 1
