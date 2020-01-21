Man United vs Burnley Team News: Rashford, Pogba, Gudmundsson

Manchester United lost 2-0 to arch-rival Liverpool yesterday and the result was actually much worse than that scoreline might indicate. The Red Devils were beaten pretty thoroughly, but this time “LiVARpool” found video assistant referee not being their friend, as it has more often this season.
United have a long LONG way to go to catch their rivals, but for now the focus is on trying to get into the top four. Chelsea keep leaving the door open but United can’t seem to get up and walk in. Up next is a Wednesday night home match against Burnley. Let’s go through the team news.
As was revealed during the match, United striker Marcus Rashford is out 2-3 months, not weeks, and that’s devastating. Even United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer admitted that his decision to play the Mancunian scoring sensation in the FA Cup replay backfired.
Rashford is joined on the United sidelines by Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
Flipping over to Burnley, they have no fresh injury concerns here but Johan Berg Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes remain out injured.
Manchester United vs Burnley FC FYIs
January 22, 8:15 pm, Old Trafford
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Key stats/facts: this will be the 130th competitive fixture between the two clubs, with United claiming 62 victories in comparison to 44 for Burnley. It’s been very competitive, evenly-matched series.
TV: BT Sport 1
Form Guide: Burnley WLLLL Manchester United LWLWW
Probabilities via Google: Burnley win 11%, Draw 21%, United win 68%
Prediction: United 2, Burnley 1
