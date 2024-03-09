Man United Injury Updates: Hojlund, Rashford, Evans, Maguire

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag met the media earlier today, ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League fixture at Everton, and he provided a few noteworthy injury/fitness updates. Rasmus Hojlund is out, surprisingly. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire are as well, although their unavailability will surprise no one.

The good news is that the trio will all be back next weekend for the St. Patrick’s Day rivalry clash with Liverpool.

“For next week, some players are planning to return,” Ten Hag said at his weekly Friday presser.

“Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka I expect them to be available for our game against Liverpool. Hojlund as well.”

This will be the third straight absence for Maguire, who has been out with an unspecified and undisclosed injury. As for Wan-Bissaka, he has not featured since January.

There is better news here, and it relates to Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans, who were doubts for the Everton clash, after picking up knocks in the Manchester Derby loss. But they’re good to go here. Also, Omari Forson is now hurt.

“(Rashford and Jonny Evans) recovered after the derby, so they are available,” Ten Hag added.

“The rest is the same squad apart from Omari Forson. He dropped out, he has an injury.”

