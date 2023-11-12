Hojlund, Eriksen Add to Man United Injury Crisis

Manchester United won today over Luton Town, in ugly fashion, but a win nonetheless. The victory came with a price as striker Rasmus Hojlund and midfielder Christian Eriksen both went down with injury.

The absolute last thing United needs right now is more injuries, as the following players are all long-term injury absentees right now: Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans and Casemiro.

Meanwhile Jadon Sancho remains frozen out due to insubordination and Aaron Wan-Bissaka missed out today due to an unspecified illness. Hojlund, who has five Champions League goals this season, is still searching for his first Premier League goal.

He was subbed off in the second half due to a hamstring injury.

“In this moment I can’t say anything about it [Højlund’s injury] because I don’t know,” manager Erik Ten Hag said after the game on Saturday.

“We do an assessment but have to wait for 24 hours to see what the conclusion is. Give them, the medical [team], 24 hours to see what the problem is, if there is a problem.”

Eriksen was forced off in the first half, due to a knee injury.

You don’t want to lose any player and it is the same for Christian Eriksen, but this is also our season, so many injuries,” Ten Hag continued.

“So therefore you have a squad. But we talk about it many times, the routine levels in your team, in the way of play. Hopefully the players are coming back and the new injuries are not too bad.”

With the international break coming now, it will certainly provide some relief. The added time off is certainly very welcome, in the interests of rest and relaxation.

And while United’s season has certainly been far below expectations thus far, they’re actually sitting in sixth place right now.

As much as Ten Hag has been criticized, given all the poor results in 2023, they’re actually ahead of Newcastle United and only three points outside the top four.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

