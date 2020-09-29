Manchester United Transfer Talk: Cavani, Jovic, Sancho

Welcome to the panic mode portion of the 2020 Manchester United summer transfer window. With just a single acquisition this summer, midfielder Donny van de Beek, and only a week left until deadline day, it’s time for Ed Woodward and company to scramble furiously.
Reports continue to surface claiming that United remain committed to landing Jadon Sancho, but at the same time, those reports indicate no actual progress being made. So who are the fallback options?
Manchester United are in talks with Edinson Cavani over a possible move to Old Trafford, and they are also speaking to Real Madrid about a loan for Luka Jovic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio ? pic.twitter.com/QXigj8OAW0
— Goal (@goal) September 29, 2020
United went in on Sancho, and it went nowhere, so at this point I don’t think any United fan is interested in any story on that narrative unless it involved the Borussia Dortmund winger undergoing a medical at United and or holding up a new red shirt.
So we’ll move on from that tediousness and look three other players being linked to the club today. Like we said, it’s panic buying time! We start with ace transfer market reporter Gianluca Di Marzio in Italy claiming that United have offered long time target and Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.
The 33-year-old Uruguayan could provide cover for Anthony Martial has the current back-up striker, Odion Ighalo, is set to return to his parent club in China come the new year.
While there are doubts about whether or not Martial is a true first team striker at United, it’s an issue for another time and space, Cavani would be signed, on a free, to add depth.
Another option is Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic. He was signed to the Bernabeu for 55 million GBP, but he’s scored only twice in 28 appearances, during his time with Los Blancos, so Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to let him leave on loan.
United reportedly face competition from AS Roma to acquire his services. The Daily Mail has more over at this link.
