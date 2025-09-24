Manchester United Team News at Brentford: Casemiro, Diogo Dalot

Having already been dumped out of the League Cup, Manchester United will be well rested when they travel to Brentford FC on Saturday. No midweek game means more time to heal up, and now United have only three injury concerns: Casemiro, Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez. The last name we mentioned there is a situation that remains unchanged, nothing to report there. Lucha is still looking at a late October return from his knee injury. As for Casemiro, he got booked with two yellow cards in the win over Chelsea, and he’s thus suspended for the Brentford clash on Saturday.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Sept. 27, 12:30pm, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction

PL Form, Standing: Man United LDWLW 11th, 7 pts Brentford FC LWLDL 17th 4 pts

Result Probability: Man United 47% Brentford FC 28% Draw 25%

Man United Team News at Brentford

It was indeed a very strange match, as both sides had to play down the stretch with just ten men. And then finally, with Dalot, he’s ruled out this weekend with an unspecified issue. Given that the club is not saying anything about what’s going on with his injury, or how severe it may or may not be, we can’t speculate on his return.

