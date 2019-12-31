Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

On Sunday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola achieved his 100th Premier League victory, and did it in just his 134th game in England. It’s a new record, eight matches faster than the previous record holder, Jose Mourinho.
[“Of course we proud of all the players we had in three seasons and the staff, the incredible effort,” said the Spaniard, who currently has a record of 100-17-17 in the EPL. “When you think about 100 wins in 134 games it is an incredible achievement. It is so nice to be alongside Jose Mourinho, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger. It means a lot.”
“Sometimes we lose perspective. But when you have this perspective with how many games we spent and run and fight to achieve 100 wins. Amazing. I am happy especially for the players. They are the reason we won 100 games in a short time.”
Now he goes for win #101, on New Year’s Day, against Everton, led by another highly accomplished manager in Europe, Carlo Ancelotti. Let’s take a look at what Guardiola’s first team could be when City welcomes the Toffees in.
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Everton
Bernardo Aguero Sterling
Gundogan De Bruyne Rodri
Zinchenko Fernandinho Garcia Cancelo
Ederson
Manchester City vs Everton FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: City of Manchester Stadium, January 1, 5:30pm
Form Guide: Manchester City- WLWWL Everton- WWDDW
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 76%, Draw 15%, Everton win 9%
Prediction: Manchester City 3, Everton 1
