At this point, Manchester City are getting back to to full fitness as a squad. Josko Gvardiol will miss out on the Tuesday night trip to Luton Town, as “Little Pep,” is battling ankle ligament issues. Gvardiol should be back in a week or two. Meanwhile Jack Grealish recovered from the muscular issues that had kept him out recently, and he made the bench for the win over AFC Bournemouth. His situation was not that serious, but he went an unused substitute.

Perhaps he will get some minutes here in the midweek FA Cup fifth round contest

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Manchester City at Luton Town

Fun Fact: This will be the first meeting between these two sides, in this format, since 1969.

Kick: Tue. Feb. 27, 8pm, Kenilworth Road, Bury Park, Luton, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Rest of the Man City Team News

Elsewhere Kevin De Bruyne has seen his hamstring problems flare up again, as he was limited to just a cameo on the weekend. The big Belgian was limited to only six minutes, and then extra time, at the end of the contest. He also picked up a booking during that short span that he was on the pitch.

Maybe he will get more playing time here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

