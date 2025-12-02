Liverpool Team News, Predicted XI, Match Preview at Sunderland

Liverpool FC won at West Ham United 2-0 yesterday in a match containing numerous storylines. The top storyline, arguably, is the benching of Mohamed Salah. Yes, Mo Salah, one of the greatest and most accomplished players in LFC history, watched the entire game from the bench. Will Manager Arne Slot drop him again on Wednesday night, when surprising Sunderland visits?

Sunderland at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Dec. 3, 8:15 pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Result Probability according to Google Analytics: Sunderland win 12% Draw 17% Liverpool FC win 71%

Premier League Standing, Form: Sunderland 6th, 22 pts WDDLW Liverpool FC 8th, 21 pts, LWLLW

Reds Team News vs Sunderland

Is Salah on his way out at the end of the season? Maybe exits Anfield in January even?

Liverpool will be without the services of three injured players for this match, and it’s the same triad as prior to yesterday’s win over West Ham United. The troika consists of Giovanni Leoni (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), Conor Bradley (unspecified) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring/thigh)

Otherwise the situation remains the same as it was entering the weekend. With that in mind, let’s look at what possible first team Slot could select for this match.

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting XI vs Sunderland

Alisson Becker; Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominic Szoboszlai; Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories