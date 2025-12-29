It’s certainly a mixed bag of injury/availability news when Liverpool FC hosts Leeds United on New Year’s Day. Dominic Szoboszlai served his one match suspension in the win over Wolves, as he had accumulated five yellow cards.

However, Szoboszlai will be back available again on Thursday.

Festive Fixtures FYIs

Liverpool FC vs Leeds United

Kickoff: New Year’s Day, 2026, 5:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 63% Draw 21% Leeds United win 16%

Liverpool FC Team News

Joe Gomez (unspecified) and Wataru Endo (ankle) may not be though. Both are considered doubts for the midweek clash here, having missed out on the win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend.

Meanwhile Mo Salah is away at AFCON, and who only knows what his future with the club will be when he gets back.

Hugo Ekitike appeared to be moving gingerly last time out, but maybe it was just a cramp, or something else superficial.

As of now, no actual injury has been reported with him.

And then, finally, Alexander Isak had surgery to repair a fractured fibula (or a broken leg). He will be out until March, at least.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories