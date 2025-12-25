Merry Christmas, Season’s Greetings and Happy Holidays Liverpool supporters. Heading into the weekend clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Liverpool FC have a ton of selection issues. We have so many players to cover that we’re gonna actualluy need two Team News for it all. Here in part two, we cover Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley.

Liverpool FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday December 27, at 3pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Wolves 8% Draw 14% Liverpool victory 87%

PL Standing, Form: Wolves 20th, 2 pts, LLLLL Liverpool 5th 29 pts, WDDWW

Reds Team News

We start with Florian Wirtz, as he’s been passed fit to feature here. He’s recoevered from his thigh injury.

“Yes [he will be available],” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

“Another example of a player who has to play a lot and is adjusting to the Premier League. In an ideal world, I could have rested him a little bit more. He will be there for us again on Saturday.”

Meanwhile Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley (both unspecified) will each have to pass a late fitness tests here, in order to make the matchday squad.

“Conor will be 50-50,” said Slot on Tuesday.

“He’s not training with us today [or] tomorrow, so Friday we will see exactly where he is [and] if he can be in the squad for the weekend.”

“Cody is a bit similar to Conor (Bradley).”

And then finally, Dominic Szoboszlai is suspended for this one, due to yellow card accumulation.

