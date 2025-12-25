Heading into the festive fixture versus Wolves, Liverpool FC are in full on selection crisis mode. So much so that we need to do not one, but two Team News articles for this week. Here in part one, we’ll cover Alex Isak, Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez.

In part two, we’ll go over Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley. So there will be two, just like Christmas (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day)

Liverpool FC vs Wolves FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday December 27, at 3pm local, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Wolves 8% Draw 14% Liverpool victory 87%

PL Standing, Form: Wolves 20th, 2 pts, LLLLL Liverpool 5th 29 pts, WDDWW

Reds Team News

Reds boss Arne Slot is hopeful that Alexander Isak will play again this season after undergoing surgery for a fractured fibula. A challenge by Tottenham Hotspur central defender Micky van de Ven resulted in the ankle injury that will keep him out for a least two or three months.

“It’s going to be a long injury,” Isak said.

“For a couple of months. That’s a big disappointment for him, and as a result of that, of course, also for us. [I’m] confident he can still play a part at the back end of the season.”

We’ll see if Isak is healthy enough to return this spring. Meanwhile Joe Gomez (unspecified) and Wataru Endo (ankle) have been ruled out for this weekend.

Elsewhere Mo Salah is away at AFCON and Giovanni Leoni (knee) is done for the season.

Merry Christmas and see you for part two.

