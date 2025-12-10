It seems like Mohamed Salah has sealed his exit from Liverpool FC. Hard to imagine the club legend coming back from this. Mo Salah reacted about as poorly as possible to his getting dropped, and the situation only worsened from there. It has been bad for all involved, and for Salah and the Merseyside club, well, the January transfer window opens in just 22 days.

It is a sad way for his time at Anfield to end, but, well, it is past the rubicon now.

Liverpool FC vs Brighton FYIs

Kickoff Time: 3pm BST, Saturday, December 13

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Google’s Result Probability: Liverpool FC wins 56% Draw 23% Brighton win 21%

Premier League Standings: Liverpool FC 10th, 23 pts Brighton 8th, 23 pts

Reds Team News

In other items, not covering Salah, manager Arne Slot provided an update on Federico Chiesa, explaining why the Italian winger missed the Champions League win over Inter Milan yesterday: “Federico is ill, so that is poor timing – it’s not something you can do anything about. So, we are monitoring his situation. If he has an amazing recovery – which we don’t expect – he might travel tomorrow. But let’s have a fair expectation, that’s not what I expect.”

He will most likely miss out on Saturday’s visit from Brighton, and Cody Gakpo is definitively ruled out.

Said Slot: “And Cody, unfortunately, picked up an injury in the last game we played against Leeds, and he will be out for a few weeks.”

The only other update concerns Wataru Endo, who looks set to miss out as well. The Japanese midfielder has an unspecified knock.

