Mohamed Salah, one of the greatest players in Liverpool history, was left out of the first team for the third match in a row on Saturday, where the Reds squandered a 2-0 lead on Leeds United. The Reds finished up in a 3-3 stalemate, and one has to wonder now if manager Arne Slot will call upon the Egyptian winger for the next match.

Benching/freezing out Mo Salah isn’t doing anything to help obtain better results.

UCL Matchday 6 FYIs

Liverpool FC at Inter Milan

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Tues. Dec. 9, San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

UCL Standings, Form: Inter Milan 4th, 10 pts WWWWL Liverpool 13th 9 pts, WLWWL

Salah has publicly hit out at the club, and admitted that his relationship with Slot has soured. It’s obvious that he’s on his way out by the end of the season, and might be even be gone in the January transfer window. But in the meantime, it’s clear this team needs him, and they might need to call upon him, despite all the friction.

Liverpool Team News

Nothing new here, the situation remains the same as it was upon entering the weekend. Jeremie Frimpong (thigh) remains out but could return soon, maybe next weekend.

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction

Alisson Becker; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Dominic Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones; Florian Wirtz, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

