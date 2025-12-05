Look out Liverpool, here comes hard-charging, strongly surging Leeds United. With Leeds shocking Chelsea, and the rest of the football world, in midweek Arne Slot’s men will be on upset alert here.

And kudos to the Leeds social media team for having so much fun with this:

Liverpool at Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 6, 2025, 5:30pm BST, Elland Road, Leeds, UK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 52% Draw `24% Leeds United win 24%

PL Position, Form Guide: Liverpool 9th, 22 pts WLLWD Leeds United 17th, 14 pts LLLLW

Liverpool Team News at Leeds

Giovanni Leoni (knee), of course, remains out for the season while Conor Bradley (unspecified) and Jeremie Frimpong (thigh) are doubts for the weekend. Both could make the matchday squads here, provided they pass late fitness tests.

Said Slot on Tuesday:

“Connor got into a training session yesterday for the first time. He is not 100 per cent yet; we need to manage it a bit, so don’t get your hopes up too soon. I hope he will be available for Leeds.’

“We expect the same with Jeremie next week.”

Predicted Starting XI at Leeds United

Alisson; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Dominic Szoboszlai; Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak

