Moises Caicedo is set to miss Chelsea’s next three Premier League matches, starting with Wednesday at Leeds United, after getting a straight red card in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal. The Ecuadorian midfielder made a very forceful challenge on Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino about 40 minutes in.

“After review, Chelsea 25, makes a challenge with excessive force and endangers the safety of the opponent, therefore my final decision is red card,” Referee Anthony Taylor announced.

Leeds United vs Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Wed. Dec 3rd, 8:15pm Elland Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: Chelsea 3rd, 24 pts LWWWD Leeds United 18th, 11 pts, WLLLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 54% Draw 22% Leeds United win 22%

Chelsea Team News

The Caicedo absence certainly hits Chelsea extra hard right now, given how Romeo Lavia is once again out injured for awhile. Elsewhere Reece James is fit and fine, so that means Dario Essugo is really the only other team news update right now. Blues boss Enzo Maresca said the following on Friday:

“Dario also took part in the session this morning, which is good news too.”

Essugo has recovered from his thigh injury, but is unlikely to be ready for this match. Next weekend seems more likely for a return.

This match is part of a five games in 13 days stretch for Chelsea. Including yeserday’s score draw versus Arsenal, it’s six matches in 14 days! That’s an insane level of fixture congestion, and given that, we won’t be including Starting XI Predictions for every single match, as that’s just impossible.

This is one of those matches where we won’t be doing a predicted starting lineup.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories