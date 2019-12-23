Pep Guardiola Basically Concedes League Title Race to Liverpool

Manchester City beat Leicester City 3-1 this past weekend, but they are still 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool. The two time reigning Premier League champions are not even in second place at this point, as Leicester have acquired one more point than the Cityzens.
In 17 matches, the Reds have won 16 and drawn 1, taking 49 points of a possible 51. It’s an insanely torrid pace, one that could see the Anfield outfit break 2017-18 City’s record for single season points; with a couple games to spare no less! At this rate, City manager Pep Guardiola just doesn’t see a realistic chance of catching Liverpool at the top of the table this season.
The first and second place teams will meet at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day at 8pm. City will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday at 7:45pm.
“When a team has 16 victories from 17 [games] it’s unrealistic to think we are going to chase them,” said Guardiola about the futility of this season’s “title race.”
“It’s unrealistic right now. We have to try to win our games, secure Champions League for next season and then you never know, no?”
“If they drop a couple of games, and we win and win — I don’t know. When one team lose one game in the last 53 or 54, I’m not optimistic that they are going to lose four or five in 10 or 11 games because they are incredibly strong.”
Well, there you go Liverpool supporters! Congratulations, as your very league title drought is finally over.
