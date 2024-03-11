Liverpool FC have two matches to navigate ahead of the March international break, and they’ll have to do so without the services of 10 players. The list includes the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic, Alisson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak.

Will any return against Sparta Praha on Thursday night in the UEFA Europa League? Well, let’s take a look at the whole list, again in two parts, starting with the first five here.

Liverpool FC vs Sparta Praha FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Mar. 7, 8pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Leg 2/2

Aggregate: Liverpool leads 5-1

Liverpool Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News 1 Team News 2

Liverpool FC Team News

Let’s start with Konate, who got hurt in the reverse fixture last week. He missed out on yesterday’s exciting score draw with Manchester City, but manager Jurgen Klopp says there is a a “good chance” he’ll feature against Manchester United in the FA Cup clash next weekend. Moving on to Alexander-Arnold, he has missed the last seven matches due to the knee injury he suffered against Burnley.

He’s moving closer towards a return, and making great progress on his rehab, but he won’t be on contention until after the internationals.

The timeline is similar for Ryan Gravenberch, who was reportedly spotted at training without a protective boot or crutches, so the Dutchman is making progress.

Finally, Diogo Jota may just never play again this season. He has an MCL injury so it’s possible he won’t be back on the pitch until the summer.

