Barcelona Team News vs Granada: Gundogan, Roque, Ter Stegen

Barca boss Xavi will certainly have plenty of selection issues to deal with when his side hosts Granada CF on Sunday. Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is the latest concern, as he’s a doubt here due to a back issue. Elsewhere Ferran Torres is out until the end of the month, at least, with a thigh injury.

Also out until about the start of March is Joao Felix, who is battling an ankle injury.

FC Barcelona vs Granada FYIs

Kick: Sun Feb. 11, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Eight leading candidates to replace Xavi: go here

La Liga Standing, Form: Granada 19th, 12 pts, DLLLW Barca 3rd, 50 pts, WWLWW

Result Probability: Granada 8% Draw 13% Barca 79%

FC Barcelona Team News

About a couple weeks behind them (at least according to the latest speculation) is Marcos Alonso, who is dealing with back problems. Also battling back issues is goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been sidelined for quite a long time. However, he is making good progress, and there is hope he’ll be back in contention for selection soon.

The same cannot be said for Raphinha (thigh), Gavi (ACL), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Sergio Roberto (Achilles).

There is no definitive timeline of return for any of these four- we just know that it won’t be for awhile.

Finally, January transfer window signing Vitor Roque is suspended here, due to the two bookings that he picked up last time out.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories