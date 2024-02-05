Chelsea FC visits Aston Villa on Wednesday night in a matchup of two sides who had vastly different weekend results. Villa continued to show their mettle as top four contenders in thrashing Sheffield United 5-0.

Chelsea meanwhile conceded four to midtable Wolves, and another L means the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to mount.

FA Cup Fourth Round Replay FYIs

Chelsea FC at Aston Villa

First meeting: nil-nil draw

Fun Fact: Aston Villa have lost their last five FA Cup matches at home.

Kick: Wed. Feb. 6, 7:45pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Poor Poch, it’s not his fault the CFC transfer policy is to just throw a lot of money all over the walls, and hope/see what sticks. Although Poch isn’t blameless either.

Anyway, maybe he can lead his Blues side to a result here, and with that, a berth in the FA Cup round of 16.

He’s already led them to the title match in the other domestic cup competition. While that is something, I guess, it is still not enough tio really qualify as “progress.”

Especially at a big club like Chelsea.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa (FA Cup Replay)

Djorde Petrovic; Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer; Christopher Nkunku

