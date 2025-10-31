It’s good times in North London right now. Arsenal FC are top of the table, and so far, looking good in both of the tournaments that they’ve commenced competition in. They beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League last weekend and Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup last night. Now comes a trip to Burnley FC, and a chance to make in three wins over Premier League sides, in two different competitions, obviously within a six day span.

Arsenal at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 1, Turf Moor

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Standings, Recent Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 22 pts, DWWWW Burnley FC 16th, 10 pts, DLLWW

Result Probability Arsenal FC 76% Draw 16% Burnley FC 8%

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has plenty of injury concerns for this one, but at the same time, he also has a very deep and talented squad to choose from.

What is the best Arsenal team available for selection? It probably looks like this; at least in our humble opinion.

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI at Burnley

David Raya; Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber; Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories