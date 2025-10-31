Arsenal Team News at Burnley: William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal look to make it three wins over top flight competition, in the same week, when they travel to Burnley FC on Saturday. They’ll likely need to do it without the services of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli however.

On Tuesday, Gunners boss ruled Mikel Arteta ruled both Saliba and Martinelli out of Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, in the League Cup, due to unspecified injuries.

Arsenal at Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 1, Turf Moor

Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 1st, 22 pts, DWWWW Burnley FC 16th, 10 pts, DLLWW

Result Probability Arsenal FC 76% Draw 16% Burnley FC 8%

Arsenal Team News

They are both strong doubts for the weekend trip to Burnley.

“Martinelli, he’s going to be out,” Arteta said. “We have to do some more tests and see the extent of the injury, but this game is going to be too early.”

On Saliba, Arteta explained: “He’s out. We are assessing him, but he won’t be involved.”

Otherwise, the Arsenal team news situation remains the same. Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined as longer term injury absentees.

