The UEFA Champions League is here! The 2025-26 campaign kicks off in midweek, and Arsenal will get things started with a trip to Athletic Club. They’ll have six injury concerns for this clash, three of which could see a status change by kickoff time: Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Christian Norgaard. The other three: Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, remain sidelined; no change in status there.

So let’s just get you up to speed now on Odegaard, Saliba and Norgaard.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Arsenal FC at Athletic Club

Kickoff: Tue. Sept 16, 5:45pm, San Mames, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Arsenal Schedule Analysis: UCL Draw Sept/Oct Fixtures

Arsenal Team News

Yesterday saw Odegaard withdraw due to a shoulder injury, for the second time in the past three games. We’re awaiting updates on this, but for now we’ll just place him in the “doubt” category. Shifting gears to his fellow Scandinavian, Christian Norgaard has yet to make his competitive debut for Arsenal.

His issue is just a knock though, so he should be in contention here. And then finally, with regards to Saliba, he was not risked in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest yesterday, but he was back in training on Friday. He has an ankle problem, but it’s not serious.

He should be in the matchday squad here.

