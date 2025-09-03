Arsenal FC were certainly one of this summer transfer window’s biggest winners, as they beefed up a squad that finished second in the Premier League the past three seasons. Maybe the improvements made will help them finally get over the hump, and shed that “almost men” pejorative that’s been slapped upon them?

The next two months will be critical, as the Gunners have a multitude of key fixtures ahead of them, in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League competitions.

The international break, where news is slow, provides the perfect time to look ahead to this. For the latest updates on the Arsenal injury situation go here.

The UCL League phase draw was completed last Thursday, and Arsenal are among the biggest winners from this endeavor. According to the CBS Sports schedule strength metrics, which is derived from Opta Stats power rankings, Arsenal have the 35th (out of 36) most difficult road ahead.

Take a look at this slate, which is favorable to say the least.

Home: Kairat Almaty, Olympiacos, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid

Away: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Athletic Club

Arsenal should finish the league phase pretty high up in the table. If they don’t, then something went terribly wrong.

Arsenal Premier League Fall Fixtures

The North Londoners will welcome in the Tricky Trees for their next match/first fixture out of the internationals. Then comes a big one, a visit from Manchester City on the 21st. The league September slate of league fixtures ends with a trip to the now officially forever Alexander Isaskless Newcastle United.

Should be pretty manageable, as Arsenal will have already played both Liverpool and Manchester City in the league once by mid-September.

The month of October contains a lot of fixtures, but the trio of league fixtures, all London derbies, don’t look too daunting.

Arsenal host West Ham United on October 4, visit Fulham on October 18 and host Crystal Palace on October 26.

