Arsenal Get Extremely Favorable UCL League Phase Draw

The UCL League phase draw is now complete, and Arsenal are among the biggest winners from this endeavor. According to the CBS Sports schedule strength metrics, which is derived from Opta Stats power rankings, Arsenal have the 35th (out of 36) most difficult road ahead.

Yes, you could call the Arsenal UCL League phase draw the penultimate, as that is always a fun word to use, whenever the opportunity arises. This draw had to put a smile on the face of Mikel Arteta.

Take a look at this slate, which is favorable to say the least.

UCL League Phase Draw

Home: Kairat Almaty, Olympiacos, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid

Away: Inter Milan, Club Brugge, Slavia Prague, Athletic Club

I have no idea who Kairat Almaty are, so that should be a win. It is doubtful that Slavia Prague or Olympiacos will be difficult.

Not to mention their toughest matches, Bayern and Atletico, come at home, instead of on the road. Arsenal should finish the league phase pretty high up in the table.

If they don’t, then something went terribly wrong.

