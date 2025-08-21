Arsenal midfielder/forward Kai Havertz missed training on Wednesday, due to what is widely being reported as a serious knee injury. Havertz is set to be sidelined for awhile, but the exact timeline is not known at this time. Because after all, we don’t even know the specificity or severity of the knee injury at this time.

However, the Gunners are already looking to line up an 11th hour of the summer transfer window replacement.

Arsenal FC vs Leeds United

Kickoff: Saturday August 23, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google’s Result Probability: Arsenal FC 76% Draw 15% Leeds United 9%

Premier League Standing, Form: Arsenal FC 6th, 3 pts, W Leeds United 7th, 3 pts, W

Gunners Team News

Currently, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is the leading candidate. Arsenal had two more notable absentees at training on Wednesday- English defender Ben White (who was withdrawn part of the way through the 1-0 win at Manchester United on opening day) and Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard (who missed the match entirely).

The only thing that Arteta said, in regards to the Norgaard situation: “He had a little issue [that] the medical staff will address. He wasn’t able to play today.”

There was no update on Ben White. And of course, Gabriel Jesus also missed training, as he remains on the sidelines, continuing to work his back from his ACL injury.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories