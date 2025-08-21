Arsenal FC have reportedly won the North London Derby to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. It’s a huge blow to Tottenham Hotspur, who thought they had the deal all wrapped up. It remains to be seen whether or not the deal will be done in time for him to be registered in time for the weekend clash vs Leeds United.

Most likely, no, as that’s just a little over 48 hours away.

Arsenal vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday August 23, 5:30pm, The Emirates, London, UK

Arsenal FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probabilities: Arsenal win 76% Draw 15% Leeds United win 9%

PL Standing, Form: Arsenal FC 6th, 3 pts, W Leeds United 7th, 3 pts, W

Arsenal had four absentees from training on Wednesday, but two of them (Ben White and Christian Norgaard) might make the squad, if they pass a late fitness test. With Kai Havertz set for a spell on the sidelines, Viktor Gyokeres is the only fit, true recognized striker on the squad right now.

Although Mikel Merino fit in to the role last season, when they had an injury crisis at the center forward position.

Arsenal FC Starting Lineup Prediction vs Leeds United

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Miles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres; Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

