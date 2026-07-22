Manchester United have a four injury concerns to contend with, as well as a significant list of post World Cup holiday absentees, so they’ll be without a significant number of player for Friday night’s preseason friendly against Norwegian side Rosenborg. That is certainly not of much concern, as these matches are just exhibitions, where youngsters and second or even third team players often get major minutes.

And in predict what kind of team manager Michael Carrick might put on the pitch this weekend, we do expect a somewhat younger side.

Manchester United Preseason Tour 2026

Preseason Friendly #2 vs Rosenborg

Kickoff: Friday, July 24, 2026

Venue: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, Norway

Manchester United Preview Content: Team News Predicted Starting XI Detailed Injury List

This match in Norway shapes up as a great opportunity for Carrick to give academy guys, and the youth system players a starting assignment. While we did include Jack Fletcher and Toby Collyer in our first team prediction, the likes of Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass, Chido Obi, Shea Lacey, and possibly maybe even JJ Gabriel, could all be considered.

One position that truly picks itself here is striker.

Benjamin Sesko is nursing an injury, Matheus Cunha is on post World Cup holiday and Joshua Zirkzee is not part of Carrick’s plans, and thus, working on a move to another club.

So Bryan Mbeumo it is!

Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1) vs Rosenborg

Tom Heaton; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Andrey Santos, Mason Mount; Patrick Dorgu, Jack Fletcher, Toby Collyer; Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, Ratings and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.